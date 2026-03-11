Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Short Interest Up 287.4% in February

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,267 shares, a growth of 287.4% from the February 12th total of 8,587 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISMD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. The company has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

