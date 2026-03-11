Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Short Interest Up 287.4% in February

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,267 shares, a growth of 287.4% from the February 12th total of 8,587 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ISMD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,435. The company has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
Featured Articles
