Persimmon’s (PSN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,419 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,815 to GBX 1,819 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,556.50.

PSN traded down GBX 10.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,268.50. 2,500,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,383. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,030.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,552. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,426.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

