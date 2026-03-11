Persimmon’s (PSN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s previous close.
PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,419 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,815 to GBX 1,819 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,556.50.
View Our Latest Report on Persimmon
Persimmon Stock Down 0.8%
Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Persimmon
Here are the key news stories impacting Persimmon this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management flagged a stronger outlook and operational “double boost” (higher sales/reservations and cost control), which triggered the share surge earlier in the session. Persimmon’s share price surges 7% on double boost
- Positive Sentiment: Persimmon reiterated growth plans, targeting up to 12,500 home completions in 2026 — an operational ramp that supports revenue visibility and investor confidence. UK’s Persimmon targets up to 12,500 home completions in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage point to strong sales growth and increased land investment supporting a housing recovery narrative — a positive structural indicator for future margin and volume recovery. Persimmon: Strong Sales Growth and Land Investment Support Housing Recovery
- Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage highlights effective cost control and rising reservation rates, which underpin near?term profitability improvements and reduce execution risk. Persimmon keeps a lid on costs, while boosting reservation rates
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results showed reported EPS of GBX 100.70, net margin ~7.6% and ROE ~7.3%; management provided a slide deck and conference call for details — useful for modelling but not a surprise driver by itself. Persimmon earnings and conference call
- Neutral Sentiment: Market roundups (UK market coverage) cited Persimmon among movers today — helpful context for flow-driven trading but not new company-specific information. UK Stock Market News: Persimmon, Spirax, Domino’s Pizza
- Negative Sentiment: Despite higher revenue and pretax profit, Persimmon’s results slightly missed consensus on some metrics per coverage — a reminder that while the outlook is positive, expectations remain high and could cap further upside until delivery is proven. Persimmon pretax profit rises but misses consensus
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.