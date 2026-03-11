Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Price Target Cut to $209.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $210.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.12.

Shares of MRSH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. 1,819,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

