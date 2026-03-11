iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 628,643 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the February 12th total of 163,901 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

EPP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,015. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

