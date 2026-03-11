Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Increases By 251.1%

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,765,226 shares, a growth of 251.1% from the February 12th total of 787,639 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 702,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 702,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BWX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. 343,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.