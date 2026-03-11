KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 258,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, CFO Justin Takao sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538.20. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 765,563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 308,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 249,785 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 99,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

