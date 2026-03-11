KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 258,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $12.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Income Opportunities Fund
In other news, CFO Justin Takao sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538.20. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.
Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.
