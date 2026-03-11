PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 153,528 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 12th total of 894,582 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,867,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,867,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 147.3% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

