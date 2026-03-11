iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Short Interest Up 173.7% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,793 shares, a growth of 173.7% from the February 12th total of 3,944 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IBGL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

