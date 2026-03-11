Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

VIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:VIK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 2,410,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. Viking has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

