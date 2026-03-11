Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of C$0.14 on March 31st

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.8% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -139.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:VET traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 1,529,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.74 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

