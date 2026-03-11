SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (SWKHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

SWK Holdings Company is the indirect parent of Formica Corporation and related surfacing businesses. The company’s primary business activities center on the design, manufacturing and distribution of decorative surfacing materials for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product lines include high-pressure laminate, engineered quartz and solid surface sheets used in countertops, wall panels and furniture surfaces.

Under brands such as Formica® and Resopal®, SWK Holdings serves cabinet, furniture and flooring manufacturers, as well as commercial distributors.

