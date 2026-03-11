SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (SWKHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 0.0% increase from SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.
Under brands such as Formica® and Resopal®, SWK Holdings serves cabinet, furniture and flooring manufacturers, as well as commercial distributors.
