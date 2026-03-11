CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank now has a $490.00 price target on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $452.00 and last traded at $442.03. 2,848,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,047,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $436.33.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
Key CrowdStrike News
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Beat and milestone results — CrowdStrike reported an EPS and revenue beat, record annual recurring revenue and its first positive GAAP quarterly net income, with rising operating cash flow and operating income that validate the growth story. Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) Is Up 11.5% After First Profit, Record ARR, AI Deals And Shelf Filing
- Positive Sentiment: Major analyst support — Morgan Stanley upgraded CRWD to Overweight / Top Pick with a $510 target (and earlier coverage triggered a big post-earnings rally), signaling conviction that CrowdStrike benefits from AI-driven security demand. CrowdStrike rises after upgrade at Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: Additional upgrades — DZ Bank upgraded CRWD from Sell to Buy with a $490 target, adding more analyst tailwind and reinforcing the buy-side narrative. DZ Bank AG upgrade — TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: AI product & partnership momentum — New launches (e.g., FalconID) and partnerships (STACKIT sovereign cloud, VAST Data) position CrowdStrike as an AI-era cybersecurity vendor, a structural tailwind but one that demands continued execution. Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) Is Up 11.5% After First Profit, Record ARR, AI Deals And Shelf Filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Shelf filing and buyback notes — CrowdStrike filed a ~$3.10B shelf (primarily for employee plans) and completed a modest $50.6M repurchase; standard corporate actions that can be neutral to mildly dilutive depending on use. Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) Is Up 11.5% After First Profit, Record ARR, AI Deals And Shelf Filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — Citi and Daiwa trimmed price targets (Citi: $525 from $610; Daiwa: $500 from $560) but generally kept favorable ratings, leaving guidance and growth the key drivers rather than unanimous bullishness. Citi Cuts PT on CrowdStrike to $525 — Yahoo Finance
- Neutral Sentiment: Trademark suit — CrowdStrike sued rival AiStrike for trademark infringement; legal action is notable but not likely to be a major stock driver unless it expands. CrowdStrike sues rival AiStrike — Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — Several outlets and investors warn CRWD remains expensive (forward multiples still rich versus the broader market), which is why some buyers are pausing despite the strong quarter; this caps upside until growth visibility and margin trajectory are confirmed. CrowdStrike Delivered a Blowout Quarter—and the Stock Yawned — MarketBeat
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.33, a P/E/G ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.54.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
