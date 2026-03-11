KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,990 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the February 12th total of 3,554 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:KGRN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.60. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.95.
KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2306 per share. This represents a yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF
The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.
Featured Stories
