KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,990 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the February 12th total of 3,554 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KGRN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.60. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Get KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2306 per share. This represents a yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.