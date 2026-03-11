Safestay (LON:SSTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15, with a volume of 4708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SSTY
Safestay Price Performance
Safestay Company Profile
Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.
Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.
In 2024, the Group delivered a 10% increase in Total Bed Nights to 931,688, 37% of which were booked through direct and non-commissionable channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safestay
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.