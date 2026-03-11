Safestay (LON:SSTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 15, with a volume of 4708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.62. The company has a market cap of £10.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

In 2024, the Group delivered a 10% increase in Total Bed Nights to 931,688, 37% of which were booked through direct and non-commissionable channels.

