Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.7070. Approximately 8,194,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,984,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

Oklo Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -116.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,546 shares of company stock worth $164,368,254 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

