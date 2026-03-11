Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.7070. Approximately 8,194,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,984,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.
Oklo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo and Centrus are exploring a HALEU deconversion joint venture at Centrus’ Piketon site to shore up nuclear fuel supply for next?generation reactors — a structural catalyst for Oklo’s reactor plans. How OKLO and Centrus Aim to Fix the Nuclear Fuel Bottleneck
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports Oklo’s momentum score climbed further over the past week, reflecting rising market sentiment that likely amplifies buying interest after the Centrus news. Oklo Momentum Climbs On Joint Venture With Centrus Energy, US Plans For Iran Nuclear Stockpiles
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and institutional interest remain notable (several buy/outperform ratings and recent position changes), which can support continued upside if operational milestones are met. Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Overview
- Neutral Sentiment: Oklo will report full?year results and provide updates on March 17 — a near?term catalyst that could validate the joint?venture progress or introduce volatility. Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and trade commentary (e.g., The Motley Fool) highlights long?term upside from recycled fuel and microreactor tech but is speculative; use caution until operational proofs arrive. Is Oklo Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (William Carroll Murphy Goodwin) sold 2,820 shares (a ~15% reduction in his holding), which may be viewed negatively by some investors even though the sale size is modest versus total float. Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin Sells 2,820 Shares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.
Oklo Trading Up 2.3%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -116.27 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,546 shares of company stock worth $164,368,254 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oklo
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
