Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 9,137,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $765.70 million, a PE ratio of -239.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Evercore cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 621,026 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 1,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,998,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 1,800,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,299 shares during the period.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

