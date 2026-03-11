ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Short Interest Down 79.3% in February

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,160 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 12th total of 58,774 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,046 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

APIE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,166. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

