Yext’s (YEXT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

YEXT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 2,736,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $671.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.01. Yext has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. Yext had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 8.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at $3,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 18.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 115,850 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Yext by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

