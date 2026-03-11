Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

ASO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. 746,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $944,197.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,593.17. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

