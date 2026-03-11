Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 136, with a volume of 6730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £78.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.25.

In other news, insider Peter Rioda purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £13,800. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

