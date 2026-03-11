Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 and last traded at GBX 94.55, with a volume of 202347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.06.

Intercede Group Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.09. The company has a market cap of £58.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

