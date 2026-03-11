Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Up 17.9% – Still a Buy?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.50 and last traded at GBX 21.15. Approximately 1,100,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,645,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.20. The company has a market capitalization of £30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

