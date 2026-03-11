Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hut 8 (HUT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT):

3/2/2026 – Hut 8 was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/28/2026 – Hut 8 was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/27/2026 – Hut 8 had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Hut 8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Hut 8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Hut 8 had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Hut 8 is now covered by HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Hut 8 was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/27/2026 – Hut 8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Hut 8 had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Hut 8 was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/16/2026 – Hut 8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $226,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,068 shares in the company, valued at $591,935.40. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $269,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,243.80. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high?performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose?built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low?cost, low?carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

