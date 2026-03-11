Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 145,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,937. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.