Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of STGW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 2,669,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,306. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company had revenue of $807.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Stagwell’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 276,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 168,241 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Company expanded its share-repurchase program by $350M (raising available capacity to $400M), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 net revenue growth guidance of 8–12% and provided adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow conversion targets, signaling confidence in revenue momentum and margin/ cash conversion improvement. Guidance Coverage

Strategic partnership with AppLovin (Axon mobile ad platform) strengthens Stagwell’s performance-marketing stack and should help client ROAS and digital scale — underscores the company’s AI/data-driven growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.30 topped consensus ($0.29) and Q4 net-new-business was healthy ($106M; LTM $476M). Several segments showed strong growth (Marketing Cloud +230% YoY), supporting the long-term revenue mix shift. Earnings Recap

Q4 EPS of $0.30 topped consensus ($0.29) and Q4 net-new-business was healthy ($106M; LTM $476M). Several segments showed strong growth (Marketing Cloud +230% YoY), supporting the long-term revenue mix shift. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance range (0.98–1.12) encompasses consensus (?1.01) — gives flexibility but leaves street forecasts sensitive to execution vs. the midpoint. Guidance Note

FY2026 EPS guidance range (0.98–1.12) encompasses consensus (?1.01) — gives flexibility but leaves street forecasts sensitive to execution vs. the midpoint. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed estimates ($807.4M vs. ~$813.5M consensus), and net margin remains thin — the EPS beat was narrow (+$0.01). These factors leave upside tied to margin expansion and converting the AI/advocacy investments into higher-margin revenue. Earnings Highlights

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

