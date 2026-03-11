Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

THQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,580. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in equity and debt securities issued by companies across the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and health insurance. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol THQ.

With a sector-focused approach, the fund’s portfolio is weighted toward companies demonstrating strong growth potential, resilient cash flows and innovative product pipelines.

