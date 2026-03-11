Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,389 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the February 12th total of 63,474 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nanobiotix from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nanobiotix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Nanobiotix during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTX traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,898. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

