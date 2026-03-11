Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 113,656 shares.The stock last traded at $46.18 and had previously closed at $46.82.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.
Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.