Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 113,656 shares.The stock last traded at $46.18 and had previously closed at $46.82.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

