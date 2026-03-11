Promising Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Actelis Networks, Kosmos Energy, and Banco Bradesco are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small public companies that trade at low per-share prices—typically under $5 in the U.S., and often under $1—and are frequently listed on over-the-counter markets or small exchanges. They are highly speculative and illiquid, with wide bid–ask spreads and a greater risk of price manipulation or fraud, so they are considered high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Actelis Networks (ASNS)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Featured Articles