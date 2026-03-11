Dorel Industries Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) executives emphasized improved profitability at Dorel Juvenile and a late-stage restructuring transition at Dorel Home during the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results conference call held March 11, 2026. Management said all figures discussed were in U.S. dollars.

Juvenile segment posts strong year and improved fourth quarter

President and CEO Martin Schwartz said Dorel Juvenile delivered a “strong performance” in 2025 despite tariff-related pressure in the U.S. and mixed global market conditions. He attributed the segment’s results to improved margins, disciplined cost management, and Dorel’s diversified geographic footprint. Schwartz said adjusted operating profit for Dorel Juvenile increased 84.7% for the year.

In the fourth quarter, management highlighted a return to growth in the U.S., as well as what it described as “exceptional results” in Europe and several international markets. Schwartz pointed to innovation in core categories—particularly rotating car seats and Maxi-Cosi products—as supporting competitive positioning.

Schwartz said the U.S. business reversed earlier declines, noting that revenue had been down through the end of the third quarter but posted a “small single-digit increase” in the fourth quarter. He said gains were supported by traditional retail partners as the company reset modular items and introduced new products and price points, along with strong e-commerce sales, including direct-to-consumer fulfillment.

Schwartz cited performance from several car seat models—including Scenera, Grow and Go, and Finale—as well as new introductions supported by targeted promotions. He also said “opening price point strollers” performed well, and Maxi-Cosi continued to grow in the U.S., reflecting what he described as the benefit of a multiple-price-point brand strategy spanning entry-level through high-end categories.

Internationally, Schwartz said Chile and Peru were profitable in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2022, as the team adjusted the business model to full omnichannel capabilities. In Europe, he said revenue declined slightly but the company gained market share and delivered improved earnings, adding that the product line in the region is “as good as it has ever been.”

Schwartz also highlighted market-level brand and marketing activity discussed on the call:

In Chile, Infanti was named the number one juvenile retail brand for the third consecutive year, according to the Omnichannel Index 2025 by Altevo.

In Brazil, the company was featured on TV Globo’s Autoesporte program in a segment focused on child car seat safety and product innovations across Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st, and Infanti.

In Canada, Dorel returned to the Toronto Baby Show with two booths for Maxi-Cosi and Safety 1st, with Schwartz citing strong visibility and sales performance for strollers, travel systems (including the Zelia travel system), and car seats including the Maxi-Cosi Andi.

Home segment exits restructuring with lower sales and “noisy” quarter

Schwartz said Dorel Home operated in a lower sales environment during the fourth quarter, reflecting constrained product availability, SKU rationalization, and the final stages of its restructuring plan. He said adjusted operating loss improved year over year in the quarter, reflecting the benefit of a reduced cost base, and described the segment as entering 2026 with a “streamlined operating footprint” and simplified business model.

He also said most restructuring was complete, though the company still expects to eliminate certain legacy costs in 2026. Schwartz called out the migration to Dorel Juvenile IT systems as the most significant restructuring event in the fourth quarter, stating that the work was completed within nine months.

Remaining work items cited by Schwartz included final liquidation of “not-go-forward” SKUs, subleasing lease commitments at a former manufacturing facility in Cornwall, Ontario, vacating space in Dowagiac, Michigan (with a major lease expiring in the second quarter of 2026), and subleasing excess space in an East Coast warehouse in Georgia.

Schwartz said the company was “unable to kickstart” the Home supply chain despite new borrowing facilities, which resulted in lost sales due to lack of product availability. He said that issue had been resolved and product was flowing again, though inventory levels were being rebuilt. However, Schwartz said the sales rebound expected for the fourth quarter and early 2026 had not materialized, noting that while the core Costco business remained strong, rebuilding “traditional everyday living furniture” sales was taking longer than anticipated.

Fourth-quarter financials: lower revenue, higher gross profit, smaller operating loss

Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Schwartz reported that consolidated fourth-quarter revenue fell 14.7% to $278 million, with the decline driven by Dorel Home and partially offset by improvements in Dorel Juvenile.

Despite the revenue decline, the company’s gross profit increased by $10 million, or 21%, in the quarter, with gross margin up 600 basis points. The CFO said the improvement was driven by the Juvenile segment, citing improved volumes, mix, and foreign exchange. Dorel reported an operating loss of $8.7 million compared with a $23 million operating loss in the prior year’s quarter.

Finance expenses increased by $5 million to $15 million during the quarter, which the CFO attributed mainly to interest on preferred shares issued at the end of the third quarter, higher debt balances, and higher interest rates.

For Dorel Juvenile specifically, fourth-quarter revenue was $226 million, up 6.6% year over year. The CFO said the U.S., Australia, Chile, and Canada led growth, while Brazil declined. He said Europe saw an organic decline of 2%, but reported growth when translated into U.S. dollars. Juvenile gross profit increased by $13 million, or 24%, and gross margin rose to 29.9%, an increase of 440 basis points. Operating profit was $14.6 million, up from $1.6 million a year earlier.

In Dorel Home, the CFO said revenue fell by $61 million, or 54%, as the company exited lines of business and dealt with limited inventory. He characterized the quarter as “incredibly” noisy due to inventory clearance and warehouse closures. Excluding restructuring costs, he said the segment still posted a loss, and noted that the loss improved versus the prior year.

2026 outlook: continued earnings improvement expected, Home recovery weighted to second half

Looking ahead, Martin Schwartz said the company is focused on building on Juvenile momentum while managing continued market uncertainty. He cited priorities including operational efficiency, strengthened supplier participation, and continued investment in product innovation. He said volatility is expected to persist in the U.S. and in certain Latin American markets, but added that Dorel’s international footprint and execution provide resilience. Management said it expects 2026 to continue a trend of year-over-year earnings improvement.

On the call’s Q&A, executives provided additional detail on market risks and the Home recovery timeline. Asked about volatility, management pointed to tariffs in the U.S. and broader uncertainty tied to oil prices, war, and consumer spending conditions. In Chile, management said conditions are improving but remain challenging.

In response to questions about the Home segment cost base and profitability, the CFO said he did not have a go-forward run-rate cost number because the business is still being rebuilt, though he described the Costco portion as more stable and referenced another “Plus” business with a limited number of furniture SKUs that remains a work in progress. Management said it expects to see some profitability in the Home segment by the second half of 2026, noting that restarting supply and inventory flow took time and that the environment remains difficult, with some competitors and retailers going out of business.

Executives also said there is “no major” restructuring remaining beyond real-estate-related legacy costs, including efforts to sublease space, and continued work to share costs with the Juvenile group. When asked about fourth-quarter depreciation and amortization as a potential run-rate indicator, the CFO said investors should not use any Home segment Q4 figures to project forward due to restructuring-related noise and operational disruption.

