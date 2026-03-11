SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.5750, but opened at $9.64. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

