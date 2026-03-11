Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:EVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,303 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 12th total of 10,389 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EVHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Eaton Vance High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2463 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance High Yield ETF (EVHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US corporate high yield debt securities with varying maturities. The fund aims for high levels of income and capital growth EVHY was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

