JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,161 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 12th total of 16,404 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,723 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.94. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPME. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

