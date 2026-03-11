Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.20 and last traded at GBX 63.20, with a volume of 3363513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AET shares. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 113 price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Afentra from GBX 94 to GBX 100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Afentra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.49. The company has a market cap of £139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. Afentra plc was formerly known as Sterling Energy plc and changed its name to Afentra plc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

