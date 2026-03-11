Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Rises By 201.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 916,324 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the February 12th total of 304,472 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 1,133,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,073. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

