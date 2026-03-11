T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,960 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the February 12th total of 7,513 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $368.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,184,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,865,000 after acquiring an additional 530,853 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,717,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 110,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

