Short Interest in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Grows By 160.0%

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 117 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 12th total of 45 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 7.64% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SBB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 3,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

