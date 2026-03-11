ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Short Interest Up 171.6% in February

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,474 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the February 12th total of 2,752 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,618 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Industrials

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 24.59% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SIJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 29,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

