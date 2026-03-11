ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Plans Dividend of $0.08

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0826 per share on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDLB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility. HDLB was launched on Oct 24, 2019 and is issued by ETRACS.

