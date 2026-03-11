Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 296,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.11. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.57 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Diversified Royalty
