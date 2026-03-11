Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 296,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.11. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.57 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments. All of the company’s operating revenues are earned from the receipt of royalties and management fees from its Royalty Partners.

