Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 10.0% increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 563,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

About Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AOD) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a high level of current income combined with the potential for capital appreciation. Structured as an open-end management investment company, AOD invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks across global markets. The fund pursues its objective by selecting companies that demonstrate the ability to sustain and grow their dividends over time.

The fund employs a dynamic weighting methodology designed to emphasize securities with favorable dividend growth prospects, dividend stability metrics and attractive valuation characteristics.

