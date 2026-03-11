Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 500 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 394 price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.75.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GEN traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 320.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,387. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 293 and a one year high of GBX 423.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £803.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 344.23.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genuit Group

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 8,144 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £17,998.24. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

