WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.1610. 206,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 342,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several analysts have commented on WBTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 7.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBTN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

