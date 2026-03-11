Insider Selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) COO Sells 45,791 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) COO Cassie Jung sold 45,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $190,948.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 274,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,666.60. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,740. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst note/valuation — A Seeking Alpha write?up reiterates a Buy on AQST and argues Anaphylm is closer to FDA approval after addressing CRL packaging/labeling issues; the author models an $8 fair value (?87% upside), high adoption probabilities and eventual profitability by 2029 while warning additional financing may be needed by end?2027. Aquestive Therapeutics: With Some Hiccups, Anaphylm Is Closer To FDA Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades/estimate revisions — HC Wainwright raised several near?term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and select 2027 quarters) and lifted its FY2026 view (from roughly -$0.61 to -$0.51), signaling modestly improved operating outlook assumptions. This reduces downside to short?term guidance risk but the company remains loss?making. AQST Stock Page
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage — The Globe and Mail included Aquestive in a list of healthcare stocks analysts are bullish on, providing supportive media attention but no company?specific catalytic news. Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance — Aquestive granted an inducement equity award to its Chief Medical Officer under Nasdaq rules; standard retention/compensation action (minor dilution/expense implications). Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Grant of Inducement Award Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Multiple law firms (Rosen, Johnson Fistel, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, Gross Law) have announced or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities class actions covering purchases from June 16, 2025 to Jan 8, 2026; litigation could increase legal costs, management distraction and limit upside until resolved. Note deadlines for lead plaintiff motions are being publicized (e.g., May 4, 2026). AQST Investors Encouraged to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Aquestive Therapeutics Securities Class Action Case with Johnson Fistel
- Negative Sentiment: Market data anomaly — Short?interest reports show a reported surge but contain inconsistent/erroneous values (zeros/NaN). If real, rising short interest would add selling pressure; current published figures appear unreliable and should be confirmed via exchange filings. (No external link provided.)
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.
The company's lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.
