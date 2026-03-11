Insider Selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) COO Sells 45,791 Shares of Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) COO Cassie Jung sold 45,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $190,948.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 274,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,666.60. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,740. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 155,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

