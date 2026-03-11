BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $132,575.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $132,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 233,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,550.38. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 1,059,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

