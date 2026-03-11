Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 394 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genuit Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 464.75.

GEN stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 320.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,387. The stock has a market cap of £803.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 344.23. Genuit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 293 and a 1-year high of GBX 423.39.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 26 earnings per share for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 8,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.24. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

