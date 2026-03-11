Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 5,140 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,646.67.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down GBX 265 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,600. 125,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,014.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,681.21. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,915 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,570.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000.

