Insider Buying: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Acquires 10,250 Shares of Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 295,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,007.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 10,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $7,400.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 1,500 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $5,715.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 1,500 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 1,475 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $5,531.25.

GAIA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 83,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,243. Gaia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $83.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GAIA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gaia to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gaia by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a subscription-based streaming platform specializing in conscious media, alternative health, spirituality and personal transformation. The company’s digital library features a curated selection of original series, documentaries, yoga and meditation classes, and instructional content aimed at mindfulness, holistic wellness and metaphysical exploration. Gaia’s service is accessible through its website, mobile applications and a variety of connected-TV devices, providing on-demand access to content across multiple channels and formats.

Since launching its streaming service in 2011, Gaia has focused on developing proprietary programming and forging content partnerships with thought leaders, teachers and filmmakers in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, consciousness studies and alternative healing.

