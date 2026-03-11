abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Trading Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.19 and last traded at GBX 2.19. 25,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,548,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85.
abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84.
About abrdn Property Income Trust
Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth
