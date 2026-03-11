Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 46582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Gold Reserve Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $551.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc is a mineral exploration and development company incorporated in Nevada with executive offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Littleton, Colorado. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in South America. Gold Reserve’s corporate strategy centers on advancing its flagship mining interests toward production while managing the legal and regulatory framework surrounding its assets.

The company’s main asset is the Brisas Project, a former gold?copper porphyry deposit located in Bolívar State, Venezuela.

